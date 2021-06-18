Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STSA. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $176.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

