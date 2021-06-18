Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $93.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

