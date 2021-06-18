Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,262 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SE opened at $283.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $285.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

