SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $22,012,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

