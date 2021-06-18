SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

SCWX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

