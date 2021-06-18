Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 1,589,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,798.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74. Securitas has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

