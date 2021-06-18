Sei Investments Co. Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,835 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Valvoline worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

