Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

