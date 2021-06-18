Sei Investments Co. Purchases 9,267 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXP opened at $137.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.96. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.