Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 100,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,232,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 200.0% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $617.60 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

