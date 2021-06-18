Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,481 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $55,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

