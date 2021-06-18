Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of Sempra Energy worth $496,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.33. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.