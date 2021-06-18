Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,468. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

