Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 101,010 shares changing hands.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

