Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Serco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SECCF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.