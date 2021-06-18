Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

SESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SESN opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $779.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.82. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 73.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

