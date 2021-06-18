Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 15,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAWLF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

