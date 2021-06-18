Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $5.77 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00016234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00135994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00183924 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00875901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,597.94 or 1.00112402 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,904 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

