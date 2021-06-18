Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 4.4%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 6,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,909,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 102.73.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $71,817,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

