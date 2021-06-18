Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $62.75. 194,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $889.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

