Shona L. Brown Sells 15,490 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $2,452,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DASH opened at $164.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion and a PE ratio of -22.26. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $227,829,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.