Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stake Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $303,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SHBI opened at $16.90 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

