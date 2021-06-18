Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday.

OXIG traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,310 ($30.18). 132,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,841. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

