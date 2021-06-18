Short Interest in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Grows By 23.2%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of USAS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. 36,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USAS shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Americas Silver by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Americas Silver by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

