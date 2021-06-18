Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Declines By 18.7%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,528 shares of company stock worth $9,564,096 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

