Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expands By 32.3%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 331,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,388.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,411. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,081.54 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,450.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

