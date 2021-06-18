Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Expands By 31.0%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,318.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BLW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. 60,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.