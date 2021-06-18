Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Increases By 24.0%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CASI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.57. 6,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,134. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.15.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

