Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Rises By 28.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHSCP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09. CHS has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

