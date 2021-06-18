Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Decreases By 14.6%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. 2,016,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

