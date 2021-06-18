Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Declines By 19.9%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 831,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FARM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 3,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,975. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FARM. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.