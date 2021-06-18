Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Drops By 22.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FWRD stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,226. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

