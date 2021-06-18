Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Drops By 22.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FWRD stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,226. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.
In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
