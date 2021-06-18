Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Declines By 16.4%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 13th total of 998,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GGNDF remained flat at $$87.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $52.74 and a 52 week high of $91.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

