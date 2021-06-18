Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Declines By 15.3%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 13th total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of HBT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $477.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 178,848 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

