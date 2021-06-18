Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Decreases By 13.9%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 904,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HCI stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,856. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03. The firm has a market cap of $785.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. Research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

