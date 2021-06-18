Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Grows By 22.2%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 485,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

