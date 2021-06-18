Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rises By 39.4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

I-Mab stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $84.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $20,390,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

