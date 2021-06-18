Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Drops By 13.4%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,047. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.