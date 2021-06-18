Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rises By 21.4%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

