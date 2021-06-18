Short Interest in Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Increases By 38.1%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67. Josemaria Resources has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

