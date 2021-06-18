Short Interest in Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Increases By 38.1%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Josemaria Resources stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67. Josemaria Resources has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.84.
About Josemaria Resources
Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.