Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Increases By 38.6%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LMRMF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.83. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

