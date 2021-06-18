Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Declines By 20.0%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 292,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 785,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.