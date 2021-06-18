Short Interest in Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Declines By 24.0%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 13th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NTXFF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215. Natixis has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

