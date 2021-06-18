Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Expands By 37.2%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 37,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,238. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

