Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Rises By 31.6%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 13th total of 9,460,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 5,023,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

