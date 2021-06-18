Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Decreases By 14.6%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Get Phunware alerts:

PHUN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 12.12. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.