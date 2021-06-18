Short Interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Decreases By 19.7%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 21,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,456. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.