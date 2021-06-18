Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Declines By 14.5%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

SPPJY stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Sappi alerts:

SPPJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sappi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.