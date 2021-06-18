Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Drops By 18.5%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKHCF opened at $28.06 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

