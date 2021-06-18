Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Drops By 23.7%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 13th total of 6,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE STM traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.01. 149,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,000. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

